‘It went about as well as it could.’ How QB changes led Clemson, Notre Dame to Cotton Bowl

Only one quarterback per team can play at one time. Only one can be named the starter. Only one can take the most reps during practices.

All the others hold clipboards or signal in plays or pat the starter on the butt after possessions and during timeouts.

And they wait.

Wait for an injury, which they really don’t want happen. The starter, after all, is their buddy.

They wait for the starter to struggle. They don’t want that either.

Both, though, happen throughout a college football season. A backup might get only a couple snaps or a series, maybe a half, occasionally a few games.

In the case of the two teams playing Saturday in the 83rd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, their backups redirected their seasons and led them to the college football playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium.

Looking back at the past three months, it looks like it was a no-brainer for both No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame to switch quarterbacks in September.

“It went about as well as it could,” Fighting Irish center Sam Mustipher said. “I mean, we’re here right now.”

But the Tigers and Irish were undefeated when they handed the keys to the offense and the fate of the season to true freshman Trevor Lawrence and sophomore Ian Book.

Neither team has looked back.

“It was a very difficult decision, for sure, because you’ve got a guy that has won for you and all that,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “But, at the same time your team changes every year. And, at the end of the day, my job is to play the best guys.”

Lawrence was regarded as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018 and the expectation was he would play this season behind Kelly Bryant, who guided Clemson to the college football playoff last year.

Clemson was 3-0 when it went to Georgia Tech on Sept. 22. The offense struggled the first two series behind Bryant, and Lawrence was sent out the next time the Tigers had the ball.

He threw three touchdowns passes in the first half and another in the second half in a 49-21 victory. He was selected as the starter the next week, and Bryant opted to transfer out of the program.

Dealing with that might have been the toughest part of the switch. The offense, meanwhile, was about to show more of its potential.

“There was a lot of talk everywhere else, but I feel like around our team we were pretty good,” Lawrence said. “Kelly leaving was tough and all the guys were close, so that was tough and we had to get through that. But other than that, the teammates were really supportive, and I felt like we just took off from there.”

Lawrence was injured in his first game as the starter, and Clemson (13-0) survived a close one against Syracuse. From there, though, the Tigers scored 63, 41, 59 and 77 points their next four games and didn’t score fewer than 27 after the change.

Lawrence has a big arm and sees the field well. He is more mobile than might be expected from a 6-foot-5 quarterback, and more mature than the average true freshman.

“He works harder than anyone else on the team,” offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt said. “He’s always studying film, always studying something. And it’s fun to see him mature. When he got that starting job, he … just took it upon himself to go work even harder.”

Book replaced another successful quarterback when Irish coach Brian Kelly pushed senior Brandon Wimbush down the depth chart after their third game. They had scored 24, 24 and 22 points under Wimbush, who threw only one TD pass while tossing four interceptions.

Notre Dame (12-0) scored 56 in Book’s first start the next week and never looked back. The Irish weren’t as prolific as Clemson offensively, and Wimbush started for the injured Book (ribs) Nov. 10 in a 42-13 win over Florida State.

Book, whose strength is his accuracy, started the next two games to end the season. Wimbush is expected to transfer, leaving Book as the undisputed starter after making the most of his opportunity.

“It was my chance to play and show my skills and show the offense that I can lead this team to victory and be a leader for the guys,” Book said.

The Irish went through a quarterback change in 2016 when DeShone Kiser replaced Malik Zaire, and it didn’t go over well with many on the team. That hasn’t been the case this season.

“Our locker room just split. And it was awful,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said. “It was everything you hoped to stay away from in regards to just team camaraderie and togetherness. It was like there were two different camps almost.

“This situation has been totally different. You would think the guys were best friends, Ian and Brandon. They’re always trying to make each other better, always talking, always dabbing each other up. Some guys on the team are better friends with Brandon, but it’s like they equally support Ian and it’s been great for us.”

There also weren’t any issues in the Clemson locker room and neither team looked back.

They are two wins away from a national championship.

“The transition wasn’t that hard,” Tigers running back Travis Etienne said. “Trevor got reps the first four or five weeks in practice. It wasn’t really that hard for everyone. It’s a game of football. Everyone rallied around Trevor and just helped him to be who he is.”