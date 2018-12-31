What were the best TCU games of 2018? Here are our Top 10

TCU had a solid 2018. The football program won a bowl game. The men’s basketball team snapped a 20-year NCAA Tournament drought. And the women’s soccer team won its first NCAA game in program history.

A look back at the top games for TCU athletics.

Football

Nov. 17 (TCU 16, Baylor 9): The Bears were coming off an impressive offensive game, but the Frogs shut them down. And, on a day when starting QB Mike Collins went down, fifth-year senior Grayson Muehlstein managed the offense well enough.





Nov. 24 (TCU 31, Oklahoma State 24): Facing a win-and-in scenario for bowl eligibility, the Frogs’ offense showed up. Jalen Reagor dazzled in the running and receiving game.

Dec. 26 Cheez-It Bowl (TCU 10, Cal 7): The bowl name itself. Nine interceptions. Overtime. A penalty on an SID. Oh, and a TCU win. This game won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Men’s basketball

Jan. 2 (TCU 81, Baylor 78 OT): After a close loss to Oklahoma to start Big 12 play, TCU responded with its first win at Baylor since 2002. The Frogs got it done in overtime.

Jan. 22 (TCU 82, West Virginia 73): You can’t go wrong with a Big Monday hoops game, and the Frogs knocked off No. 7 West Virginia before a packed house at Schollmaier Arena.

Feb. 27 (TCU 66, K-State 59): A win that ensured TCU wouldn’t have a losing Big 12 record and virtually assured its spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats ended up being an Elite Eight team.

Baseball

April 25 (TCU 9, Texas Tech 5): The Red Raiders were the No. 4 team in the country, and this win gave the Frogs the series. Reliever Jake Eissler retired all 15 batters he faced, posting a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Men’s tennis

April 22 (TCU 4, Texas Tech 2): TCU won the match to cap off a perfect regular season in Big 12 play. It marked back-to-back seasons TCU went undefeated in conference play.

Women’s soccer

Nov. 9 (TCU 2, BYU 1): The Frogs scored both goals in the second-half to rally for their first NCAA Tournament win in program history. Messiah Bright and Yazmeen Ryan scored the goals for the Frogs.

Women’s basketball

Jan. 10 (TCU 79, Texas 77): TCU knocked off No. 7 Texas, its first win over a Top 10 team since 2009. Jordan Moore led TCU with 19 points in the game.