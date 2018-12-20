TCU women force 28 turnovers to coast past Sam Houston State

Kianna Ray and Jordan Moore combined for 40 points to keep the TCU women’s basketball team in stride with a 72-59 win over Sam Houston State on Thursday night at Schollmaier Arena.

Junior guard Kianna Ray didn’t waste any time and popped 12 points in the first quarter to give TCU (9-1) an early lead, 19-8.

Sam Houston State (5-5) crawled back in the second quarter and scored 18 points to cut the deficit to eight at halftime.

Coming out of the break, sophomore guard Lauren Heard scored four points in the opening minute to force a quick Bearkats timeout.

The third quarter proved to be the difference-maker, as the Lady Frogs emphasized their defensive aggression by forcing a turnover on seven straight Sam Houston State possessions. Heading into the fourth quarter, TCU pushed its lead to 52-37.

Despite a 22-point quarter from the Lady Bearkats, the Horned Frogs were able to seal the win and improve to 9-1 for the second time in program history.

TCU forced a season-high 28 turnovers and shot 54 percent from the floor.

Moore continued her dominance in the post, posting her 11th career double-double of 19 points and 10 boards.

Ray finished with 21 points on 70 percent from the field including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Up next, the Lady Frogs stay at home as Alcorn State comes to Schollmaier on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.