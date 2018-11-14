KaVontae Turpin’s attorney: New Mexico incident was ‘disagreement between two adults’

Former TCU standout returner KaVontae Turpin is facing two domestic violence charges that ended his college career, but the attorney representing Turpin on charges brought against him last March says he’s optimistic about Turpin’s case.

“I’ve reviewed the case carefully and I do not believe the evidence supports a conviction for any type of crime,” said Rudy Chavez, an Albuquerque-based attorney.

“All my interactions with KaVontae say he’s a fine young man, and he’ll get this behind him very shortly.”

Chavez is only representing Turpin on his Las Cruces, New Mexico, charges. It’s unclear who Turpin has retained as his attorney for his arrest on alleged assault in Fort Worth last month.

The alleged victim in both incidents, Turpin’s girlfriend Raiesha Atwater, is believed to be considering creating an affidavit of non-prosecution for both instances and not going forward with the charges. The Fort Worth police have yet to respond to a request for comment.

KaVontae Turpin Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Turpin was arrested last month by Fort Worth police after he and Atwater got into an altercation. Turpin, according to the arrest affidavit, “dragged” Atwater across a parking lot and “slammed” her to the ground at an apartment complex located at 3517 South University Drive.

TCU coach Gary Patterson suspended Turpin after the Fort Worth arrest, and then dismissed him from the team after the scope of the New Mexico arrest came to light.

Patterson and the coaching staff were only aware of a personal property damage charge against Turpin after looking into the incident through a third-party website, not a battery charge.

The incident happened last March during TCU’s spring break. Turpin and Atwater were involved in a verbal altercation at first, and police were called to the scene. Turpin left under his own will, but returned to Atwater’s apartment later that night.

The argument resumed, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Star-Telegram, and turned physical. Turpin allegedly grabbed the woman’s arms, causing them to bruise, and also ripped her shirt.

Turpin went on to slam the woman’s cell phone on the counter, breaking the screen, and punched a hole in a door, the documents state.

TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested in March on charges of battery and damage to property of a family member in New Mexico. Las Cruces Police Department

Along with a battery charge, Turpin was charged for criminal property damage and interference with communications.

Turpin, who had been using a court-appointed public defender before hiring Chavez, failed to appear in court for his scheduled hearing in July and a bench warrant was issued by the judge.

That warrant was quashed earlier this month once Chavez started representing Turpin, and the next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13. Turpin does not have to appear in person until the actual trial, if it reaches that point.

Chavez, who has handled thousands of domestic violence cases, believes this will end favorably for Turpin.

“This was a disagreement between two adults,” Chavez said. “From what I’ve reviewed, I don’t think KaVontae is a violent person at all.”