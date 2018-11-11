Bane, Robinson dominate to help TCU improve to 2-0 with win over Oral Roberts

Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson combine for 45 points to fuel TCU over Oral Roberts, 79-62, on Sunday afternoon at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Bane finished with 22 points and five assists in 37 minutes, while Robinson had 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including going 4-of-6 from deep.

“A little better,” Jamie Dixon said on his teams overall performance. “And that’s what we want to do – improve each outing, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

TCU (2-0) came out firing as Bane and JD Miller knocked down back to back triples to propel the Frogs to a 25-8 lead early in the first half.

Miller found his groove early, scoring 11 of his 13 total points in the first half.

“We really had good spacing in today’s game, coach emphasized spacing all week and the shots just came to us,” Miller said.

After a pair of costly turnovers, Oral Roberts (1-2) cut the lead to 37-28 heading into halftime.

“We’re figuring it out, I thought we were really good early and then it just got away from us – and that’s what you might expect from a team that’s finding itself,” said Dixon.

Robinson said he tried to keep his team locked in through talking on the court.

“It takes a different level of commitment and intensity, JD and Desmond help me out with talking on the court – but that’s really what it takes,” said Robinson. Robinson put up 23 points on 70 percent shooting and knocked down four triples.

Bane proved his offensive mentality and took matters into his own hands, hitting a step-back triple and a contested lay-up on back-to-back plays to put TCU up 70-52 with 4:10 left in the second half.

TCU finished shooting 50 percent from the floor and spread the love with 22 team assists.





Redshirt freshman center Kevin Samuel secured his first collegiate double-double, posting 11 points and grabbing 10 boards.

“Our depth and length should help our defense, but we just have to keep getting better offensively,” commented Dixon. “But we will.”

The Frogs continue their six-game homestand on Thursday when they host Fresno State at 8 p.m.