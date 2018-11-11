Several top players to miss TCU basketball’s game against Oral Roberts

The TCU men’s basketball team will be without a couple of their top players against Oral Roberts today.

Coach Jamie Dixon said Jaylen Fisher, Kouat Noi and Lat Mayen are all out for the game.

Fisher and Noi were sidelined in the season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday, and Mayen played just six minutes off the bench. All are dealing with knee injuries.

Fisher and Noi are two of the best returning scorers, and the Frogs struggled offensively in their 66-61 victory over CSU Bakersfield in the opener. TCU junior guard Desmond Bane got hot late, scoring nine of his team-leading 14 points in the final seven minutes.

But Fisher and Noi will be welcomed additions when healthy.

Fisher, the junior point guard, will be eased back into game action following a meniscus injury last January that ended his sophomore season, and arthroscopic surgery on the same knee (right) in September.

Fisher averaged 12.3 points a game when healthy last season.

Dixon said Fisher is “getting better.”

Noi, a sophomore forward, is dealing with a knee injury that is not considered serious. He averaged 10.2 points a game last season.

Mayen practiced just three times leading into the opener, and needs more time.

Positive news on the injury front is freshman center Angus McWilliam being available today.

TCU is looking to improve to 2-0 today. The Frogs have never lost in November under Dixon, going a perfect 7-0 in the month the past two years.