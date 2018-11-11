Ejection won’t sideline Baylor QB Charlie Brewer vs. TCU

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer won’t be sidelined for next Saturday’s TCU game, a Big 12 spokesperson said.

Brewer was ejected in the second half of the Baylor-Iowa State game after receiving his second unsportsmanlike penalty. Players ejected from games are usually subject to missing two halves, but the Big 12 said that rule applies only to targeting and fighting penalties.

So Brewer, a sophomore from Austin Lake Travis, will be available to play the entire game against TCU. If Brewer had to miss the first half, it would have added only more scrutiny to an already controversial ejection.

Baylor and Iowa State had a fight earlier in the game with two players being ejected, and the officials issued both sidelines an unsportsmanlike penalty. The fight occurred with Baylor’s defense and Iowa State’s offense on the field, as Brewer wasn’t a part of it.





Brewer was later flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after complaining about a spot following a run. By rule, Brewer had to be ejected for a second unsportsmanlike penalty.

The entire situation didn’t sit well with Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

“The referee felt like Charlie said something inappropriate to him [about the spot],” Rhule told reporters afterward. “I think he used a cuss word. We thought it was because he got kicked in the head. I hadn’t had a chance to talk to Charlie. The official thought it was because he didn’t like his spot, so they gave him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. So it’s supposed to be third-and-one, now it’s third-and-16. They had to eject him from the game because it was his second unsportsmanlike, even though the previous unsportsmanlike was when he was sitting on the bench drinking Gatorade.

“I say that, not to complain, just a shame for him because he’s got to have his name there that he was ejected from a game for something unsportsmanlike when he never threw a punch. Apparently he questioned a referee about his spot, so he got ejected from the game.”

Baylor ended up losing the game, 28-14, and now sits at 5-5 on the season. Both Baylor and TCU will be fighting for its bowl lives on Saturday. Kickoff has been set for 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco.

TCU has won three straight over Baylor, including a 45-22 victory last season. Brewer started that game for the Bears, finishing with 301 yards on 19-of-29 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

This season, Brewer has thrown for 2,164 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.