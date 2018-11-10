Iowa State, Baylor players exchange blows during on-field fight

There was a lengthy delay during the second half of the Iowa State-Baylor game on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
That’s because officials were trying to figure out who to eject after the teams fought.
Iowa State guard Josh Knipfel was initially ejected, only to have the officials determine it was Cyclones running back David Montgomery who had thrown a punch and had to leave the game.
Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts also was ejected.
After the brawl starting, police officers ran on the field to help keep things from getting out of hand, but it was kind of crazy for a while.
Take a look:
