West Virginia pulling away from TCU with 24 unanswered in second quarter

It didn’t take long for West Virginia to get on track after posting its first scoreless first quarter of the season.

The No. 7 Mountaineers scored 24 unanswered in the second quarter and took a 24-3 lead into the locker rooms at half.

It unraveled quickly after a promising start by TCU. The Frogs opened with their defense forcing a three-and-out and the offense putting together a 10-play, 65-yard field goal drive.

But nothing has gone right since.

After West Virginia tied it at 3-3 early in the second quarter, TCU’s offense had four consecutive three-and-out drives.

On the first, quarterback Mike Collins couldn’t connect with an open Jalen Reagor on a deep route down the seam on a third down. On the second, Collins was trying to adjust the play and wasn’t ready for Kellton Hollins’ snap.

But the defense did its part up to that point, forcing punts and even getting a takeaway with safety Ridwan Issahaku coming down with an interception.

That interception, though, was followed with another three-and-out drive by the offense.

West Virginia’s offense eventually found its stride with a 76-yard scoring drive, capped by a 33-yard TD run by Kennedy McKoy with 5:09 left, and then TCU’s special teams had a blunder.

WVU had a short kickoff and TCU’s Taye Barber struggled to control it. The Mountaineers took advantage of the short field with a TD drive, scoring on a 1-yard run by Martell Pettaway to take a 17-3 lead.

Another three-and-out by TCU’s offense gave WVU the ball at its own 36. Mountaineers QB Will Grier needed just four plays to march his team down the field, throwing his first TD pass of the day on a 32-yard wheel route by tight end Trevon Wesco.