TCU football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU coach Gary Patterson knows his team faces “quite a task” on Saturday.

West Virginia is one of the top teams in the country, boasting a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Will Grier (who was named a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist on Wednesday) and looking to further its case to be among the four teams in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Patterson referenced the 2012 matchup when West Virginia had future NFL players Geno Smith at quarterback and Tavon Austin at wide receiver.

“West Virginia, when we’ve played, they’ve always had good football teams,” Patterson said. “They’ve always been physical. That’s why I’ve always liked the games. I like their kind of players. Obviously you guys know I like Dana [Holgorsen] too, I like the way he rolls.”





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Here’s everything you need to know going into Saturday’s game --

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: FS1 (Justin Kutcher, DeMarco Murray, Petros Papadakis, Holly Sonders)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, XM 381 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: West Virginia by 12 1/2 (over/under 56)

Did you know?

TCU leads the all-time series 4-3. ... TCU has 38 road wins since 2009, third-most in the nation. ... West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen was Texas Tech’s inside receivers coach when TCU co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie played for the Red Raiders from 2000-04. ... TCU is 20-1 when it leads in time of possession over the last four seasons. ... TCU is 48-3 in its last 51 games when forcing at least three takeaways.

They said it

“This team hasn’t quit battling. We’re down a lot of guys. They haven’t quit battling. Even in the Kansas game they didn’t quit battling.” -- TCU coach Gary Patterson

“We’ve got a quality opponent – an unbelievable program that we get to play on Saturday. This history with us and TCU is pretty good.” -- West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen

Prediction

West Virginia is a top-10 team with dreams of reaching the College Football Playoff. Plus, the Mountaineers return home after a thrilling win at Texas. Despite the early kickoff, the crowd should be lively in Morgantown. TCU will struggle to stay in it with its depleted roster.

West Virginia 34, TCU 17.