Report: Longtime NFL broadcaster, a TCU grad, forced to resign after using racial slur

Longtime Indianapolis Colts radio broadcaster and TCU graduate Bob Lamey retired last Sunday.

And now we might know why.

The radio veteran allegedly used a racial slur while telling a story to a black co-worker. This, according to a report from WTHR in Indianapolis.

Lamey spent 31 years as the voice of the Colts. His first stint with the team was from 1984 to 1991, while his second stint lasted from 1995 until 2018.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Last Sunday, Lamey announced his retirement in a statement saying, “It’s time.”

Here’s what Colts owner Jim Irsay had to say about Lamey upon the latter’s retirement.

“With his historic calls, familiar sayings and passion for football, he became part of the fabric of this entire community,” said Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in a joint news release with Lamey. “No one has been more ‘Indianapolis’ than Bob Lamey. Even more so, he was very much a part of our team family, and he’s as dear to us as anyone who has ever worn the Horseshoe.”

During his time as a student at TCU, he worked at KTCU and covered sports like freshmen football and baseball.