Gary Patterson has some big changes he’d like to see the College Football Playoff make

Gary Patterson would like to see the College Football Playoff expanded to eight teams and the conference championship games eliminated.

Patterson revealed how he’d handle the college football postseason if he were in charge during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

“More people would be paying attention to it if it was eight,” Patterson said. “That’s just one man’s opinion.”

It’s an opinion shared by many, though. And Patterson made the case as why eight makes more sense than four.

TCU has a history of getting snubbed by the selection committee too. Nobody will soon forget 2014 when the Frogs dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 despite winning by 52 points the previous week.

Plus, the current format automatically eliminates one of the “Power Five” conference winners and makes it near impossible for a non-Power Five school such as Boise State or Central Florida to reach the playoffs.

Given TCU’s history of conferences, Patterson sympathizes with the smaller schools that don’t have a chance.

“[Fans] like the Cinderella,” Patterson said.

Additionally, Patterson doesn’t feel much would be lost if conference championship games go away and are replaced with the “first-round” of the playoffs.

Patterson pointed out that TCU was likely hurt last season by playing in – and losing to – Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.

The Frogs likely would’ve been selected for a New Year’s Six bowl game before the championship game, but eventually found themselves in the Alamo Bowl.

At the end of the day, Patterson said, an expanded playoff system gives more teams an opportunity and likely would draw increased TV ratings compared to the conference championship games.