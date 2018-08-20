TCU, Texas make preseason AP Top 25 poll. But what about Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies?

TCU is the 16th-best team going into the season, according to the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

The Frogs are the highest-ranked team in the state. Texas checks in at No. 23. Those are the only two schools ifrom the Lone Star State ranked in the poll.

Texas A&M has high hopes with new coach Jimbo Fisher, but aren’t ranked. The Aggies received 21 votes.

TCU is coming off a season in which it went 11-3, played in the Big 12 title game and won the Alamo Bowl. The Frogs lost quarterback Kenny Hill, but have Shawn Robinson ready to step in.





Plus, they return several pieces of the Big 12’s top-ranked defense from a season ago.

The Frogs are also ranked No. 16 in the coaches’ poll.

Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 7. West Virginia (17) is the only other Big 12 team ranked along with TCU and Texas.

These rankings don’t mean much going into the season, of course. TCU wasn’t ranked going into last season and finished No. 9 in the country.





TCU will face the No. 5-ranked team in the country, Ohio State,next month at AT&T Stadium.

Defending national champ Alabama was the overwhelming selection at No. 1 with 42 first-place votes, followed by Clemson (18 first-place votes), Georgia, Wisconsin (1), Ohio State, and Washington.