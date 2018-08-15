TCU’s defense hit with major blow as star lineman sustains season-ending injury

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock sustained a season-ending injury during Tuesday’s practice, sources confirm.

Blacklock, the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder, had been projected as the starting nose tackle following an impressive freshman season in which he earned Big 12 co-defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

Blacklock finished last season with 27 tackles, two sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. He helped TCU have the best defense in the Big 12 last season, as it led the conference in run defense, pass defense, scoring defense and sacks.

Blacklock capped off his season with two tackles for loss in the Alamo Bowl.

The D-line is among the stronger units for the Frogs going into the season. Blacklock was expected to start alongside Corey Bethley in the inside with ends Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier.

According to 247Sports, Terrell Cooper has stepped in for Blacklock. Cooper has been mentioned multiple times by coach Gary Patterson this offseason as a player who has impressed.

In fact, Patterson said Cooper might’ve seen game action last season had the new “redshirt” rule been in effect where players can play a maximum of four games without losing a year of eligibility.

But the loss of Blacklock is a massive blow to this defense. He’s an NFL prospect with his size and athleticism.

Blacklock is the second notable player the Frogs have lost to a season-ending injury in fall camp. Safety Atanza Vongor is also expected to miss the season.