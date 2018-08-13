What’s the latest on TCU’s QB battle? Gary Patterson on Shawn Robinson, Michael Collins

TCU coach Gary Patterson seemed to tip his hand on his starting quarterback when he brought Shawn Robinson to Big 12 Media Day last month.

But that competition between Robinson and Michael Collins is still ongoing with less than three weeks to the season opener Sept. 1 against Southern.

Asked if there’s been any separation at quarterback since the start of fall camp, Patterson said on Friday: “No. Actually I think both Shawn and Mike look good. Shawn really gets himself out of trouble, though.”

The ability to extend plays and evade pressure is important for any quarterback, especially given TCU’s turnover along the offensive line.

Patterson and the coaching staff have been high on the O-line so far in camp, but it’s still a unit that has four of its key contributors in NFL camps. Having a quarterback who can make plays with their feet such as Robinson is a boost for an offense.

But Collins has that ability too, according to Patterson.

“He runs a lot better than what you think he does,” Patterson said.

But Patterson didn’t want to get into comparing Robinson and Collins. Both quarterbacks seem to have similar traits and it’s just a matter of deciding which one gives TCU a better opportunity to win on Saturdays.

“I don’t know without telling Texas and everybody else what they do,” Patterson said. “It’s hard to answer that question.

“But they’re both pretty athletic guys. Shawn’s very athletic. He’s lost a lot of weight since spring.”

Patterson estimated Robinson has gone from 228 pounds in the spring to “down in the teens.”

“That’s made him where he runs better, he has more stamina and doing things,” Patterson said. “When you’re not tired, you make better decisions.”

Robinson is the favorite since he has starting experience, leading the Frogs to a win at Texas Tech last November. He completed 6-of-17 passes for 85 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, as well as rushing for 84 yards on 10 carries.

Robinson appeared in five other games last season. He finished his rookie year completing 13-of-27 passes for 184 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had 159 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Collins, meanwhile, walked on a season ago and impressed running the scout team. It didn’t take long for Patterson to put the Penn transfer on scholarship.

“I don’t really think of him as a walk-on,” Patterson said. “When he was at his Ivy League school, he was a good player. So it’ll be interesting to see how it all turns out.”

Patterson and the coaching staff should have a more realistic evaluation of the two in the coming days. They had a scrimmage on Saturday, and will likely want to settle on a quarterback sooner than later to give them ample time to work with the first-team offense.

But Patterson likes the idea of having two capable quarterbacks.

“If your quarterback is going to run, you better have two,” Patterson said. “I don’t know anybody that’s won a championship yet that didn’t have to play with two. Even Oklahoma last year, a guy had to come in.”

Patterson is referring to when Oklahoma “benched” eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last season, and started Kyler Murray at West Virginia for the first offensive series.

For TCU, the battle between Robinson and Collins is viewed as a win-win. You never know when your backup will be needed.