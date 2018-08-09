Here’s how many 2018 Women’s NCAA Tournament teams TCU will face in non-conference

The TCU women’s basketball team announced the non-conference portion of its schedule on Thursday, and the slate features no teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season.

But eight of the 11 games announced will be played at home inside Schollmaier Arena. It starts with a season-opening game against Duquesne on Nov. 6, a matchup between two teams that made the Women’s NIT last season.

TCU reached the WNIT semifinals, while Duquesne reached the third round.

Other notable non-conference games include TCU and SMU playing for the 61st time on Nov. 18 at Schollmaier Arena. TCU won last year’s matchup, 64-58, at SMU, and has won 13 of the last 18.

TCU will also play at Ole Miss as part of the Big 12/ SEC Challenge on Nov. 29.

The Big 12 portion of the schedule will be released at a later date. The conference sent four teams (Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma) to the NCAA tournament last season.

There are high hopes for the TCU women’s that is coming off a 23-win season and returns all five starters from last season.

Here is the full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 6 - vs. Duquesne (Fort Worth, Texas) - 12 p.m. CT





Nov. 11 - vs. Mississippi Valley State (Fort Worth, Texas) - 2 p.m. CT





Nov. 18 - vs. SMU (Fort Worth, Texas) - 2 p.m. CT





Nov. 23 - vs. BYU * (San Diego, Calif.) - TBA





Nov. 24 - at San Diego State (San Diego, Calif.) - 9 p.m. CT





Nov. 29 - at Ole Miss ^ (Oxford, Miss.) - TBA





Dec. 2 - vs. Army (Fort Worth, Texas) - 2 pm. CT





Dec. 8 - vs. Montana State (Fort Worth, Texas) - 1 p.m. CT





Dec. 16 - vs. Southern University (Fort Worth, Texas) - 2 p.m. CT





Dec. 20 - vs. Sam Houston State (Fort Worth, Texas) - 6:30 p.m. CT





Dec. 29 - vs. Alcorn State (Fort Worth, Texas) - 2 p.m. CT