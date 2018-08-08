How big is TCU’s projected offensive line? How’s a combined 1,529 pounds sound?

TCU saw four of its offensive linemen from last season land in NFL camps this fall. The turnover along the line is a significant storyline going into 2018. But TCU has talent and depth to fill the voids left by the now-NFLers.

PROJECTED STARTERS

RT Lucas Niang (6-foot-7, 328 pounds): He started at right tackle last season and gives a veteran presence on that side of the line.

RG Wes Harris (6-foot-4, 295 pounds): This competition isn’t over yet, but the Star-Telegram is giving the early nod to the Aledo product.

C Kellton Hollins (6-foot-2, 292 pounds): The top-rated center coming out of Louisiana gets a chance to show his worth this season.

LG Cordel Iwuagwu (6-foot-3, 311 pounds): He started there last year and there’s no reason he won’t this season.

LT Austin Myers (6-foot-5, 303 pounds): Anthony McKinney will push Myers for this job, but in the end, Myers wins out.

Key backups

T Anthony McKinney (6-foot-8, 314 pounds): Gary Patterson knows the importance of a swing tackle, and McKinney has taken reps at both right and left tackle.

G Casey McDermott Vai (6-foot-4, 280 pounds): A defensive lineman in high school, Vai has made the transition to offensive line. He missed last season because of an injury, but is among those pushing for the right guard job.

C Chris Gaynor (6-foot-5, 295 pounds): Gaynor is listed as center on the TCU roster, and Patterson mentioned the importance of a backup center last week. Expect Hollins and Gaynor to be 1-2 on the center depth chart, or vice versa.