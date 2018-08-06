TCU’s prized recruit Justin Rogers is No. 13. What about the other newcomers?

Justin Rogers isn’t cleared to fully practice yet. He’s still rehabbing his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
But Rogers took part in TCU’s individual drills Saturday, showing off his arm and jersey number – No. 13. Rogers wore No. 1 in high school. Here’s the rest of the jersey numbers for the freshmen class and transfers.
* These are subject to change
QBs
Justin Rogers (13)
Grant Beucler (19)
Michael Collins (10)
RBs
Emari Demercado (21)
WRs
Taye Barber (4)
John Stephens Jr. (7)
Tevailance Hunt (9)
Derius Davis (12)
Chase Van Wagoner (14)
Bryson Jackson (18)
Jack Powers (35)
Yishai Yablon (82)
Niven Raj (85)
TEs
Pro Wells (81)
Christian Williams (85)
OL
Anthony McKinney (68)
John Lanz (53)
Ian Burnette (66)
Kris Dike (72)
Esteban Avila (79)
Colson Altman (65)
DL
Izaih Filikitonga (43)
Ochaun Mathis (58)
Ezra Tu’ua (44)
Harrison Barron (51)
Christian Applewhite (97)
LBs
Jawuan Johnson (1)
Ben Wilson (18)
Jacoby Simpson (47)
Elias Garcia Olague (35)
DBs
Atanza Vongor (9)
DeMauryon Holmes (14)
Hidari Ceasar (16)
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard (17)
Ar’Darius Washington (27)
Kicker
Brandon Ritchie (32)
Snapper
Antonio Ortiz (49)
