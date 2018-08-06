TCU’s prized recruit Justin Rogers is No. 13. What about the other newcomers?

Justin Rogers isn’t cleared to fully practice yet. He’s still rehabbing his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.





But Rogers took part in TCU’s individual drills Saturday, showing off his arm and jersey number – No. 13. Rogers wore No. 1 in high school. Here’s the rest of the jersey numbers for the freshmen class and transfers.

* These are subject to change

QBs

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Justin Rogers (13)

Grant Beucler (19)

Michael Collins (10)

SHARE COPY LINK TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson assesses spring camp after the 15th and final practice on Tuesday, April 10, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

RBs

Emari Demercado (21)

WRs

Taye Barber (4)

John Stephens Jr. (7)

Tevailance Hunt (9)

Derius Davis (12)

Chase Van Wagoner (14)

Bryson Jackson (18)

Jack Powers (35)

Yishai Yablon (82)

Niven Raj (85)

TEs

Pro Wells (81)

Christian Williams (85)

OL

Anthony McKinney (68)

John Lanz (53)

Ian Burnette (66)

Kris Dike (72)

Esteban Avila (79)

Colson Altman (65)

DL

Izaih Filikitonga (43)

Ochaun Mathis (58)

Ezra Tu’ua (44)

Harrison Barron (51)

Christian Applewhite (97)

LBs

Jawuan Johnson (1)

Ben Wilson (18)

Jacoby Simpson (47)

Elias Garcia Olague (35)

DBs

Atanza Vongor (9)

DeMauryon Holmes (14)

Hidari Ceasar (16)

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard (17)

Ar’Darius Washington (27)

Kicker

Brandon Ritchie (32)

Snapper

Antonio Ortiz (49)