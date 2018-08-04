The best photos, videos from TCU football’s open practice at the renovated fields

TCU is back on the football field.

The Frogs held an open practice at the newly renovated $2 million outdoor practice fields Saturday, and the opportunity gave media members a rare chance to grab photos and videos of the football team practicing.

Unsurprisingly, TCU’s group of quarterbacks, specifically Shawn Robinson, Justin Rogers and Michael Collins, drew much of the attention.

Michael Collins (QB, 10) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Shawn Robinson (QB, 3) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU star QB recruit Justin Rogers throwing a couple passes today. He isn’t fully cleared. pic.twitter.com/8hQgCfXycu — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) August 4, 2018

Don’t sleep on Michael Collins, who is pushing Shawn Robinson for starting QB job this camp. pic.twitter.com/NwW9p5pkfr — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) August 4, 2018

Another person at practice that garnered a lot of eyeballs was the Frogs’ newest member of the coaching staff: Kenny Hill.

There’s a familiar face out here at #TCU football’s practice. pic.twitter.com/jjELrQBnOZ — Dean Straka (@dwstraka49) August 4, 2018

Coach P watching on as the #TCU safeties hit the field for drills. pic.twitter.com/38Ofx596NP — Dean Straka (@dwstraka49) August 4, 2018

But, of course, the quarterbacks and Kenny Hill weren’t the only ones on display.

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Gary Patterson hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

The TCU Horned Frogs leave warmups for the field as the team holds their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Ben Banogu (DT, 15) and Ross Blacklock (DT, 90) as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

The defensive line during drills with Ben Banogu (DT, 15, left) and Ross Blacklock (DT, 90, right) as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU has an open practice today. pic.twitter.com/c1JHPmEqN9 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) August 4, 2018

TCU track star Darrion Flowers working on his DB skills. pic.twitter.com/TUzOczLUmp — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) August 4, 2018

The Frogs are slated to begin their 2018 campaign against Southern University at Amon G. Carter Stadium Sept. 1.