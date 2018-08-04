Shawn Robinson (QB, 3) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
TCU

The best photos, videos from TCU football’s open practice at the renovated fields

By Jordan Ray And Drew Davison

August 04, 2018 06:07 PM

TCU is back on the football field.

The Frogs held an open practice at the newly renovated $2 million outdoor practice fields Saturday, and the opportunity gave media members a rare chance to grab photos and videos of the football team practicing.

Unsurprisingly, TCU’s group of quarterbacks, specifically Shawn Robinson, Justin Rogers and Michael Collins, drew much of the attention.

TCU Practice 05.JPG
Michael Collins (QB, 10) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Shawn Robinson (QB, 3) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Michael Collins (QB, 10) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Another person at practice that garnered a lot of eyeballs was the Frogs’ newest member of the coaching staff: Kenny Hill.

Shawn Robinson (QB, 3) during drills as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
But, of course, the quarterbacks and Kenny Hill weren’t the only ones on display.

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Gary Patterson hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
The TCU Horned Frogs leave warmups for the field as the team holds their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Ben Banogu (DT, 15) and Ross Blacklock (DT, 90) as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
The defensive line during drills with Ben Banogu (DT, 15, left) and Ross Blacklock (DT, 90, right) as the TCU Horned Frogs hold their first regular preseason practice in Fort Worth, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
The Frogs are slated to begin their 2018 campaign against Southern University at Amon G. Carter Stadium Sept. 1.

TCU coach Gary Patterson talked about quarterback Shawn Robinson and how he's grown during the school's media day.

