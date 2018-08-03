Watch TCU product Nick Orr get flagged for ‘dirty hit.’ Do you agree with the call?

The NFL appears to have whiffed in its latest attempt to make football “safer.”

A new targeting rule states that a player can be penalized and/or disqualified for lowering his helmet or leading with the crown of the helmet. It’s easier said than done, and the enforcement of the rule drew the ire of many during the NFL’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

One of the players involved in a controversial penalty was former TCU defensive back Nick Orr, who is trying to make the Bears’ roster. Orr drew a penalty in the third quarter when he helped break up a pass intended for Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst.

Based on replay, Orr led with his shoulder, not his helmet, and should not have been penalized. Fans on social media lamented the call when another user posted a slow-motion replay.

Playing safety is effectively illegal in today's NFL. Penalty. pic.twitter.com/YmotYfLyzT — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 3, 2018

Fans blasted the new rule, sarcastically suggesting the NFL should go to “two-hand touch.”

