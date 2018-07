Jason Verrett continues to have injury problems.

The former TCU suffered a major Achilles injury during his conditioning test that is expected to keep him sidelined for the entire NFL season.

The news was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Knee injuries have caused the 27-year-old defensive back to play just five games the past two seasons.

He also played with a torn labrum in his shoulder during his senior season at TCU.