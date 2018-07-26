Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin was in the NFL 5 months ago. Now, he’s selling jewelry on Twitter

Trevone Boykin had a job in the NFL less than five months ago. Now he’s selling jewelry on Twitter.

The former TCU quarterback posted several tweets on Thursday, encouraging his followers to bid on everything ranging from a women’s tennis chain to five Rolex watches.

Tennis chain for the ladies

DM for prices pic.twitter.com/idBSuI7b0z — Trevone BoyKING (@T2Boykin) July 26, 2018

Boykin sold his shoe collection a couple months ago as well.

Boykin, 24, has resorted to selling jewelry after his football career came to a halt this spring. He was accused of domestic violence by a girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, who alleged that Boykin broke her jaw during an argument.

Mansfield police arrested Boykin on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Boykin denied the allegations and posted bond, but the Seahawks released him shortly after.

Boykin’s case is still pending, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s office.

The Star-Telegram has reached out to Boykin’s agent, Drew Pittman, as to whether there’s any possibility of Boykin continuing his football career.

The spring incident is far from the first time Boykin has been in the news for off-field trouble. At the end of his senior season, Boykin was arrested in San Antonio after he allegedly punched a police officer in a bar fight on Dec. 31, 2015, two days before TCU was to play in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. He pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest in June 2016 and received one year of deferred adjudication probation.

Boykin was also arrested in March 2017 following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a sidewalk. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, according to Dallas County Jail records.





Boykin ended his career at TCU as the holder of several Horned Frogs records: career passing yards (10,728), completions (830) and pass attempts (1,356), as well as the single-season record for passing yards (3,901).