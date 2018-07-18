Meet the Star-Telegram’s new TCU reporter

The Star-Telegram is excited to announce that veteran reporter Drew Davison is taking over our TCU athletics beat.

Davison, 33, has been with the paper since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2007, starting as a correspondent covering high school sports. He’s since covered the Texas Rangers from 2011-14 and the Dallas Cowboys from 2014-18, as well as assisting in other sports such as motor sports and golf.

“The Star-Telegram has been the authority on TCU athletics and I look forward to being that voice for our readers going forward,” Davison said. “I know how passionate the Horned Frogs’ fan base is and I hope to give them an inside look into all things TCU.”

Readers are encouraged to reach out to Davison via email (ddavison@star-telegram) or Twitter (@drewdavison) with suggestions of stories they’d like to see more (or less) of. Story tips are always welcomed too.

“I could not be more excited about Drew taking over our Horned Frogs coverage,” said William Wilkerson, assistant sports editor. “Drew is one of the hardest-working journalists that I know, and someone that will give his all to this beat. I know TCU fans will be pleased with the work that he does.”