College Sports

Big 12 crew is officiating tonight’s championship game. They’re already getting ripped.

Officials in tonight’s national championship game will be from the Big 12.
Officials in tonight’s national championship game will be from the Big 12. Jeff Roberson AP

Tonight’s national championship football game between Alabama and Ohio State will have a Big 12 officiating crew with Brandon Cruse serving as the referee. That news has drawn plenty of reaction on social media.

Fans are already predicting a lengthy, penalty-filled affair.

A Big 12 crew worked the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Clemson, calling 12 penalties for a total of 115 yards. The breakdown:

Ohio State: Nine for 95 yards.

Clemson: Three for 20 yards.

Kickoff tonight is at 7. The game is being televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The latest line on VegasInsider.com had Alabama as 8 1/2-point favorites with the over/under set at 74 1/2.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service