Big 12 crew is officiating tonight’s championship game. They’re already getting ripped.
Tonight’s national championship football game between Alabama and Ohio State will have a Big 12 officiating crew with Brandon Cruse serving as the referee. That news has drawn plenty of reaction on social media.
Fans are already predicting a lengthy, penalty-filled affair.
A Big 12 crew worked the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Clemson, calling 12 penalties for a total of 115 yards. The breakdown:
Ohio State: Nine for 95 yards.
Clemson: Three for 20 yards.
Kickoff tonight is at 7. The game is being televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The latest line on VegasInsider.com had Alabama as 8 1/2-point favorites with the over/under set at 74 1/2.
