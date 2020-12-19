College Sports
Hot mic catches Matt Campbell ripping officials for targeting call in Big 12 title game
It didn’t take long to get some controversy in this year’s Big 12 championship game.
Officials ejected Iowa State standout freshman defensive back Isheem Young for a targeting penalty on OU’s Drake Stoops on the game’s second offensive play.
Young, who was named the Big 12’s co-defensive freshman of the year, led with his shoulder in hitting Stoops’ helmet on a what was a 13-yard gain. Officials ruled targeting on the field and the call stood upon review.
It didn’t sit well with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. During a TV timeout, Campbell was heard on a hot mic talking to officials about the call.
“He was defenseless, coach,” the officials said. “He was defenseless and he hit him in the head with the shoulder.”
Said Campbell: “That’s bullsh**.”
David Alvarez is the head referee for today’s game.
OU went on to score a touchdown on that drive for an early 7-0 lead.
