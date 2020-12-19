Hot mic catches Matt Campbell ripping officials for targeting call in Big 12 title game

Iowa State and Oklahoma are playing for the 2020 Big 12 Championship today at AT&T Stadium. ddavison@star-telegram.com

It didn’t take long to get some controversy in this year’s Big 12 championship game.

Officials ejected Iowa State standout freshman defensive back Isheem Young for a targeting penalty on OU’s Drake Stoops on the game’s second offensive play.

Young, who was named the Big 12’s co-defensive freshman of the year, led with his shoulder in hitting Stoops’ helmet on a what was a 13-yard gain. Officials ruled targeting on the field and the call stood upon review.

It didn’t sit well with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. During a TV timeout, Campbell was heard on a hot mic talking to officials about the call.

“He was defenseless, coach,” the officials said. “He was defenseless and he hit him in the head with the shoulder.”

Said Campbell: “That’s bullsh**.”

David Alvarez is the head referee for today’s game.

OU went on to score a touchdown on that drive for an early 7-0 lead.