Does OU’s reign continue? Or does Iowa State end a 108-year drought? Our Big 12 preview

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) tries to leap over Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 37-30. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this week, the sporting public likes a good story.

Iowa State is that good story. Matt Campbell has turned the Cyclones into a contender and they have a chance to win their first conference championship in football in more than 100 years.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) and Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) meet for the Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The last time Iowa State won a conference title? It was in 1912 as a member of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MVIAA).

Ending that type of drought is a storyline most sports fans can appreciate. And Iowa State is an entertaining team.

Breece Hall is one of the best running backs in the country, and Brock Purdy has long been viewed as an under-appreciated quarterback. Defensively, the Cyclones have a standout linebacker in Mike Rose and solid pass rushers in Will McDonald and JaQuan Bailey.

Nobody should be surprised if Iowa State ends the conference title drought. After all, there’s a reason the Cyclones are No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings with an outside chance of making the top four if they pull off the victory.

It won’t be easy, of course, against perennial power Oklahoma. The Sooners remain the team to beat in the Big 12, winning the last five championships.

OU stumbled out of the gates early on, including a 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 3, but found its stride as the season progressed. Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler has developed into arguably the best QB in the conference, leading the league in passing yards (2,512) and pass efficiency (174.7). He ranks second in passing touchdowns (24) behind Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (25).

Both teams are bringing momentum into the game. ISU is riding a five-game winning streak, including a 23-20 victory over Texas three weeks ago. The Sooners have won six straight, including scoring 62 points in consecutive weeks against Texas Tech and Kansas (Oct. 31 and Nov. 7).

Our prediction

This has the feel of another close, tightly contested championship. OU needed overtime to knock off Baylor last year. Iowa State will keep it close and keep it interesting, but it’s hard to beat a team twice in a season. The Sooners prevail and keep their reign going and the Cyclones’ championship drought intact for another season. OU 31, Iowa State 27.