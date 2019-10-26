Will Texas knock off TCU for the first time since 2013 in Fort Worth? Our Week 9 picks ...

It’s official. We’re past the midway point of the college football season.

The Big 12 has a couple undefeated teams in No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 14 Baylor. The Bears are off this week. Let’s hope our picks aren’t —

Oklahoma 45, Kansas State 20. The Sooners and quarterback Jalen Hurts will be too much for the Wildcats to handle.

Texas 38, TCU 31. TCU is reeling with consecutive road losses and a lackluster passing game. It’s hard to see the Frogs keeping up with Sam Ehlinger and company.

Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27. The Cyclones have won three straight and will take care of business at home against the Cowboys.

Texas Tech 35, Kansas 31. The Red Raiders have lost four of their last five, but get back on track against the Jayhawks.