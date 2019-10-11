Who wins this year’s Red River Showdown? Plus more Week 7 college football picks

SHARE COPY LINK

Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season.

TCU is on a bye this week, but that won’t stop us from making our Big 12 picks for this weekend’s games highlighted by the Red River Showdown in Dallas:

Oklahoma 38, Texas 34. The Longhorns cover the spread, but the Sooners get the victory behind another standout game by Jalen Hurts.

Baylor 31, Texas Tech 24. The Bears stay undefeated with a big-time victory at home. Charlie Brewer and company are the early surprise of the season.

Iowa State 28, West Virginia 17. The Cyclones looked like the team everybody expected last Saturday against TCU. They’ll stay on a roll in Morgantown.

Bonus pick

Alabama 35, Texas A&M 20. Nobody has given the Crimson Tide a game yet. The Aggies won’t, either, although we’ll take them covering the spread.