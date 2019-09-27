College Sports
Week 5 picks for the Big 12: Does Baylor’s Brewer get the best of Iowa State’s Purdy?
Is it already Week 5? The college football season is flying by. For every Big 12 school, conference play is officially here. Let’s take a look at the matchups and our picks for this weekend --
Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 31. The Sooners offense continues to roll behind Jalen Hurts and pulls away from the Red Raiders.
TCU 34, Kansas 20. The Frogs had a frustrating loss to SMU last weekend, and to Kansas last season. They’ll be ready for this one.
Baylor 40, Iowa State 34 (OT). Charlie Brewer is off to a solid start for the Bears, and will get the best of Brock Purdy and the Cyclones in overtime.
Oklahoma State 34, Kansas State 30. K-State is off to an impressive start under Chris Klieman. But we’ll take Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard at home.
Bonus pick
Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 20. Arkansas lost to San Jose State in its last game. Texas A&M will cruise to an easy victory at AT&T Stadium.
