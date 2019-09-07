Live updates: No. 9 Texas hosts No. 6 LSU for first time in Austin since 1954

Texas Longhorns football: Eyes of Texas at Sugar Bowl The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns are going for their first signature win of 2019, hosing No. 6 LSU.

This is the first meeting between the two storied programs since the 2003 Cotton Bowl, and the first meeting in Austin since 1954. Texas leads the all-time series 9-7-1.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. in Austin. ABC is broadcasting the game with Rece Davis (play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Maria Taylor (sideline reporter) on the call.

This thread will be updated throughout the game.

