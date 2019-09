New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

The Baylor Bears go for a 2-0 start when they face UTSA at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Bears opened with a 56-17 win over Stephen F. Austin. UT San Antonio beat Incarnate Word 35-7 in the opening week.

Follow right here for all of the news, scores and updates from reporters on the scene at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW