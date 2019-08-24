Texas Wesleyan OL Moffett chosen for NAIA’s inaugural Senior Football Classic

Football is back at Texas Wesleyan University Gone since 1941, football is back at TWU with games starting in 2017. The Rams held their first practice at the school Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gone since 1941, football is back at TWU with games starting in 2017. The Rams held their first practice at the school Tuesday.

Colby Moffett will be Texas Wesleyan’s representative at the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic in December.

The school announced Moffett has been selected to play in the showcase game Dec. 14 in Savannah, Georgia. There will be 116 players representing 42 schools across the country the game.

“Colby’s selection to the Senior Classic is a great step for our program and is a tribute to his talent on the field,” Texas Wesleyan coach Joe Prud’homme said in a statement. “We are very proud of Colby and his efforts on and off the field.”

Moffett, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, joined the Rams last season after playing two seasons at Southwest Mississippi College.

Texas Wesleyan has a scrimmage against Southwestern University today at Farrington Field, and will then open the season at Kansas Wesleyan next Saturday.

The home opener won’t come until Oct. 5 against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Texas).