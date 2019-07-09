Report: Oklahoma star RB Kennedy Brooks, from Mansfield, not working out with Sooners

Mansfield’s Kennedy Brooks is Offensive Player of Year Oklahoma commit Kennedy Brooks rushed for over 100 yards in every game of his varsity high school career and rushed for over 200 yards in each of the final 10 games he played. With 2,128 yards and 26 TDs in the regular season, Brooks is the unanim Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oklahoma commit Kennedy Brooks rushed for over 100 yards in every game of his varsity high school career and rushed for over 200 yards in each of the final 10 games he played. With 2,128 yards and 26 TDs in the regular season, Brooks is the unanim

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks earned preseason all-Big 12 honors on Tuesday, but multiple reports state that Brooks is not working out with the team this summer due to off the field matters. 247 Sports was the first outlet to report Brooks’ absence.

Brooks, a Mansfield High product, is not in the NCAA transfer portal, according to an OU Daily report. That means other schools have not been in contact with Brooks as it would be tampering.

Brooks is coming off a solid season in which he rushed for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. OU also boasts Trey Sermon in the backfield.

