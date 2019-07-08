Les Miles, Kansas football failed to get the ‘Me Too’ memo

Five Things to Know: TCU v. KU Here are five things to know before the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five things to know before the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas running back Pooka Williams will miss just one game in 2019 after being arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in December.

Williams was suspended from all team activities for the past seven months by Jayhawks head coach Les Miles. The school announced on Monday that Williams will be suspended for the team’s season opener against Indiana State on Aug. 31.

The woman told police Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her throat. The Kansas City Star reported the woman had text messages from Williams admitting to punching her. A police officer found bruises on the woman, according to an affidavit.

Williams is subject to probation until he graduates, the Star reports. He has to attend monthly meetings with a university conduct officer, complete 40 hours of community service and take a sexual violence accountability course.

“My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m very sorry to those who were impacted by my poor choices,” said Williams, who was second in the Big 12 with 102.3 yards rushing a game in 2018. “I am disappointed in myself, not just as a man, but as a student-athlete looked up to by younger kids. My suspension from football has been hard, but I have learned from it. I’m thankful I can continue with my education at KU.”

The one-game suspension was entirely the call of Kansas athletics and Miles.