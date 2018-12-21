UNT women’s basketball wins second straight

Redshirt senior Terriell Bradley scores a game-high 19 points to lead the UNT Women’s basketball over CSU Bakersfield 71-59 on Friday at the Super Pit.
UNT (7-5) jumped out to an early 9-2 lead behind buckets from Bradley and Grace Goodhart. CSU Bakersfield (4-7) closed the first quarter on a 15-8 run to tie the score 17-17.
Junior guard Velma Mitchell hit four 3-pointers in the first half to push the Mean Green out in front, 42-32, at the break.
In the third quarter, UNT held the Roadrunners to six points to gain a lead that never wavered.
Bradley added eight rebounds to the stat sheet and Mitchell finished with 12 points off the bench.
The Mean Green outrebounded CSU Bakersfield 42-30 and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc.
UNT stays at home as Oklahoma Panhandle State comes to the Super Pit on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.
