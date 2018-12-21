College Sports

UNT women’s basketball wins second straight

By Bailey Arredondo Special to the Star-Telegram

December 21, 2018 10:37 PM

Redshirt senior Terriell Bradley scores a game-high 19 points to lead the UNT Women’s basketball over CSU Bakersfield 71-59 on Friday at the Super Pit.

UNT (7-5) jumped out to an early 9-2 lead behind buckets from Bradley and Grace Goodhart. CSU Bakersfield (4-7) closed the first quarter on a 15-8 run to tie the score 17-17.

Junior guard Velma Mitchell hit four 3-pointers in the first half to push the Mean Green out in front, 42-32, at the break.

In the third quarter, UNT held the Roadrunners to six points to gain a lead that never wavered.

Bradley added eight rebounds to the stat sheet and Mitchell finished with 12 points off the bench.

The Mean Green outrebounded CSU Bakersfield 42-30 and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc.

UNT stays at home as Oklahoma Panhandle State comes to the Super Pit on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.

