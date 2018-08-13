The bowl game at Cotton Bowl Stadium has a new name. What it’ll be called.

The Cotton Bowl’s bowl game following the college football regular season has a new name – the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

It will be the ninth edition of the bowl game, which had been called the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The bowl game is secured to happen this year, but the city of Dallas will vote whether to provide funds to ensure it stays in 2019 and 2020 next month.

In a news release from ESPN and SERVPRO, it was important for the bowl organizers to recognize all first responders’ sacrifice and service.

“It is a tremendous privilege to honor these brave men and women who protect our communities 24/7/365,” the bowl game’s executive director, Brant Ringler, said in a statement.

The game is set for Dec. 26 with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. It will be broadcast by ESPN. Tickets will go on sale in September.

Cotton Bowl Stadium, on the grounds of Dallas’ Fair Park, has been hosting college football games for 89 years.