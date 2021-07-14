Mavs stars Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic to grace covers of NBA 2K22 video game

Covers of NBA 2K22 featuring Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki. Business Wire/AP

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will headline the NBA 2K22 cover, while former Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki was announced Wednesday as one of three cover players for the Legend Edition, the latest in the wildly popular video game series.

Doncic will grace the cover of the game’s Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” Doncic said in an official release, Sports Illustrated reported. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

The Slovenian star has already appeared in two All-Star games and averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game during the 2021 playoffs.

Currently, Doncic is prepping for the Tokyo Olympics with his home country in men’s basketball.

Nowitzki will be joined on the Legend cover by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“I’m of course very honored to be on the legends cover,” said Nowitzki, according to Sports Illustrated. “That’s a huge honor for me.”

75 years since the NBA was born

3 legends of their era



Introducing our #NBA2K22 75th Anniversary Cover Athletes @KDTrey5 @swish41 @kaj33



Pre-order now ️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/3ZrU9NlZ1i — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021

Last year’s Legend Edition had former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant on the cover and included various perks and add-ons to help within various game modes.

It’s the first time a player who played for the Mavericks will be on the cover of the game. Nowitzki is regarded as the best European player of all time, scoring 31,560 points during his 21-year career that included 14 All-Star team appearances, a 2007 Most Valuable Player award and the 2011 NBA championship. He retired following the 2018-19 season.

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker of the WNBA is also featured on a cover, the first time a female has been on the cover of a 2K video game.

The first WNBA player on a cover of NBA 2K



Introducing our GameStop Exclusive Cover Athlete @Candace_Parker pic.twitter.com/OKG8nDDRCF — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021

NBA 2K began having multiple cover players for its 2K12 game and has in most years since. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Bryant were on the covers of last year’s release.

NBA 2K22 will be released Sept. 10.