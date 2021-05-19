Luka Doncic is great but he will never match Dirk Nowitzki, so we should stop | Opinion

Dirk Nowitzki pulled up his shirt to show us the “20 pounds” he says he’s gained since his playing career ended, to which we all say we hate you.

Since Dirk doesn’t know how to lie, his idea of an extra 20 is another example of how even when he’s not trying, he’s winning.

Since I am terrible at math, I think it’s been 10 years since Dirk Nowitzki carried the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA title.

“I think so too, yeah,” Dirk said Wednesday morning, with his sly grin. “For some reason it feels 20 years ago, in some ways. I still think about it here and there. I go back and forth. Ten years is a long time. It was a fantastic run. Obviously we have some memorabilia at home that reminds me of that great run all the time.

“That’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life, of course.”

It only feels like 20 years because since then the closest we’ve all reached to a title here in town is the Rangers’ one strike away (twice), the Stars’ Cup run last season, and the Dallas Cowboys thriving in the wild card round.

Evidenced by how much time has passed, while the Dallas Mavericks prepared for their first round NBA playoff series against the LA Clippers, Dirk was at the SMU tennis center with pro John Isner to promote the ATP’s Dallas Open, scheduled for February 2022.

Dirk is actually a tennis geek. Isner said Dirk probably could have been a pro tennis player. And despite his newfound “20 pounds,” Dirk looks like he could still bust a few 3s if necessary.

Dirk still refers to the Mavs as “we,” but listening to him talk, and mention his own playoff evolution, ultimately the Great German ghost that Luka Doncic chases cannot be caught.

It is almost cruel to compare Doncic to Dirk, even if the former may ultimately be a better player.

The NBA, and sport, may never again see the combination of brilliance on the court, and self-deprecating humility off of it.

It’s been 10 years since Dirk won a title, and two years since he retired. He sounds like a man who is comfortable with himself, and his entire life, which is a greater achievement than winning an NBA title.

Whatever his mom and dad did back in Germany, as well as his coaches and support system, created one of the most approachable and just nicest, most disarming, superstars we have ever seen.

Fame gave Dirk the biggest hug, and he was perfectly OK if she had not.

Forget the points, rebounds, and big shots, his ability to genuinely connect with anyone is inspiring. He routinely shows just how little effort is required by a person in his position to make a difference in someone’s day, or their entire life.

He was probably better at doing this than he was playing basketball. Put the two together and you have Der Mann.

Also, not everyone can do it.

Not even Luka.

When asked about his first playoff experience, which came in his third NBA season, Dirk said, “I was super nervous then going against Karl Malone, one of the great all-time power forwards.”

Not many guys are willing to own this, but seldom has any superstar been less impressed with himself than Dirk.

Most guys think they’re God in every room they enter. Dirk was, only he didn’t know it.

That was his charm then, and now. It’s not an act.

Doncic is now in his third NBA season, and he’s doing things that far exceed the expectations we had for him when the Mavericks made a draft day deal to acquire him from the Atlanta Hawks.

By all accounts, he’s a good guy who is well liked. Yes, he whines a bit too much but so did Tim Duncan. Actually, all great players whine to refs.

Even Dirk is genuinely amazed at Doncic’s play so far.

“Luka really doesn’t really looked fazed by anything,” Dirk said. “At his young age, he’ll be great. He’ll be doing (in the playoffs) what he did the last couple of years, attacking, scoring, shooting. I’m not worried about that.

“He was amazing last year in the playoffs. Just keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing so much for this team. It’s unbelievable. He makes it all happen. Scores. Assists. Rebounds. He plays a great all-around game.

“I’d say don’t force anything. Let the game come to you. Establish everybody else, and just enjoy going against the highest level.”

Whatever Doncic does as a player may ultimately one day exceed Dirk the Player, but to catch Dirk the Dude is to corral a ghost.