Oklahoma football coach refuses to release QB Chandler Morris to TCU

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday he is not going to release former Sooners quarterback Chandler Morris, who has already transferred to TCU. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

Lincoln Riley has weighed in.

Oklahoma’s football coach on Wednesday said he is not releasing quarterback Chandler Morris from his national letter of intent because Riley feels it would set a bad precedent for the game.

Morris left Oklahoma for TCU shortly after the 2020 season ended, and has been pushing for the backup quarterback job behind Max Duggan in spring practices. TCU coach Gary Patterson mentioned Morris’ status during a conference call on Monday, saying the Sooners are refusing to release Morris from his national letter of intent.

“This particular situation, for us, is about something that we believe in — myself, the leadership here at OU,” Riley said during a Zoom meeting with the media. “We think it’s unhealthy for college football to encourage intraconference transfers. That’s something that we’ve been adamantly opposed to for a long time. I get the landscape is changing. We’re certainly watching that and we will adapt as the world changes, but this has nothing to do with that or with the person. Chandler Morris did a tremendous job here. He’s a terrific young man.”

In disagreeing with Riley’s take, fans pointed to OU landing Baker Mayfield as a transfer from Texas Tech following the 2013 season. However, Mayfield had to sit out the 2014 season before three standout seasons for the Sooners from 2015-17.

A source said there is not much TCU can do to protest Riley’s decision, but the school is hopeful the situation will work itself out. The football season doesn’t start for another five-plus months.

Even if Oklahoma released him, Morris would still need to obtain an immediate eligibility waiver to play this fall. The NCAA could also approve a one-time transfer policy that would negate Morris’ need for a waiver.

Morris, who is the son of former SMU and Arkansas coach Chad Morris, was a four-star prospect coming out of Highland Park as part of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback played in five games for the Sooners, completing 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards on five carries with two touchdowns.

Morris was the third-string quarterback at OU behind Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai transferred to SMU this offseason.

TCU is in the midst of spring practices with its first scrimmage set for Saturday. The spring game is scheduled for April 17.

The Frogs open the season at home against Duquesne on Sept. 4.