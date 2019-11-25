Now semiretired, Trevor Brazile, 43, finds time to clinch 25th pro rodeo world title

Trevor Brazile, competing in 2009 in this file photo, captured his record 25th PRCA world title by winning the steer roping competition last weekend in Mulvane, Kansas. AP archives

Roping superstar Trevor Brazile has earned a record 25 world titles on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.

The legendary cowboy from Decatur earned gold buckle No. 25 by clinching the 2019 PRCA steer roping world title at last weekend’s National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas, in the Wichita area.

Brazile, 43, turned pro in 1996 and lassoed his first of 25 world titles 17 years ago when he clinched the world all-around title at the 2002 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

After clinching a record 14th PRCA world all-around title at the 2018 National Finals in Las Vegas, Brazile entered into semiretirement so he could spend more time with his family. But he diligently competed in PRCA steer roping competitions throughout the 2019 season and clinched the world title.

“It’s been a really good fit,” Brazile said. “I didn’t want to quit rodeoing cold turkey because it’s all I’ve ever known. But competing in the steer roping event gave me my competition fix.”

All in all, Brazile has earned 14 world all-around titles (2002-04, 2006-15 and 2018), seven steer roping gold buckles (2006-07, 2011, 2013-15 and 2019), three tie-down roping world championships (2007 and 2009-10) and one team roping heading title (2010).

With 25 world titles, Brazile ranks No. 1 for the most PRCA gold buckles, seven more than Guy Allen who has 18. All of Allen’s world championships are in steer roping.

Brazile’s 25 world titles are the most in multiple categories. Allen’s 18 steer roping titles are the most in the single event category.

Asked if he thought he would earn 25 titles when he began competing, Brazile said: “No way. Not even close. I’ve been blessed beyond measure. I would never have pretended to see this coming.”

At the Nov. 22-23 National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Brazile earned $56,707. Almost half his NFSR earnings was a $27,347 check for winning the NFSR average title, which meant he turned in the best aggregate time on 10 runs.

Brazile was the only competitor among the 15-man field who made 10 qualified runs. He clinched the average title with a 10-run time of 131.0 seconds.

Brazile said he didn’t merely place an heavy emphasis on going after first place checks in each round, but he instead focused on turning in a qualified time in each round and finishing somewhere in the money in each time he competed. He also said he focused on consistently making solid runs throughout the NFSR in order to finish strongly in the average race.

“The focus was so much on getting them tied down and just getting money as we go and not necessarily first place checks were that important as much as staying where we were in the average and getting money when we could in the rounds,” Brazile said of competing in the NFSR.

When the dust settled, Brazile clinched the 2019 steer roping world title with $129,552 that was earned throughout the 2019 regular season and at last weekend’s National Finals Steer Roping.

Vin Fisher Jr.,from Andrews, finished second in the 2019 steer roping world title race with $121,834.. He earned $60,989 at the NFSR, the most of all competitors. Fisher finished second in the average race with a nine-run time of 114.10.

Landon McClaugherty of Tilden finished third in the 2019 steer roping world title race with $90,246. He earned $44,140 at the NFSR.

Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, earned $22,730 at the NFSR and finished fourth in the 2019 world title race with $79,576.

Cooper also has qualified for Dec. 5-15 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in tie-down roping. He’s ranked No. 4 in the tie-down roping world title race with $105,592. Defending world champion Caleb Smidt of Bellville is ranked No. 1 with $131,899.

Cooper, who snared the 2017 world all-around title, is ranked No. 3 in the 2019 world all-around title race going into the 2019 Las Vegas-based National Finals with $159,755. Rookie Stetson Wright, a Utah cowboy, is ranked No. 1 with $182,999.