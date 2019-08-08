Cowboys from Boyd, Weatherford inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

Bull Riding Compilation Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo It's time for bull riding at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Star-Telegram videos by Paul Moseley Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's time for bull riding at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Star-Telegram videos by Paul Moseley

Four-time world champion team roper Allen Bach of Boyd was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bach, 62, who joined the PRCA in 1978, clinched world team roping titles in 1979, 1990, 1995 and 2006. He holds the PRCA record for most qualifications (including invitations) by a team roper to the National Finals Rodeo with 30 (1978-96, 1998-2008), according to prorodeo.com .

Bach’s team roping heeling world title victory in 2006 was an attention grabber because he was 49 and he edged numerous ropers who were much younger. In 1990, Bach also commanded respect when he climbed from 15th to No. 1 in the team roping world title race at the National Finals in Las Vegas.

Bach also is the founder of Forever Cowboys, a Christian organization that mentors young cowboys and cowgirls.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The late Tommy Lucia, who was from Weatherford, also was inducted. Lucia was a National Finals barrelman (1973), three-time Wrangler NFR Specialty Act (1997, 1999 and 2004) and three-time PRCA Specialty Act of the Year (2003-05). For more than 50 years he worked as a barrelman and specialty act, entertaining across the United States at rodeos such as the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo.

Cutting horse update

At the National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular in Fort Worth, RL Chartier, who is from Weatherford, and a horse named Caution Piping Hot, and James Payne, who rode Summer Time Fun, tied for first in the 4-year-old open title race on Sunday at Will Roger Memorial Coliseum in Fort Worth.

Each horse turned in a final round score of 226. Caution Piping Hot is owned by the Anderson Cattle Co. of Victoria. Summer Time Fun is owned by Ty Moore of Madill, Okla. The owners each received $32,344, according to nchacutting.com . The Summer Spectacular 4-year-old open division final is the third jewel of the sport’s Triple Crown Series.

Fort Worth trainer/rider Beau Galyean and Rollz Royce clinched the Classic/Challenge open division title on July 18 at the NCHA Summer Spectacular with a lofty finals score of 229. Rollz Royce’s owner, Thomas Guinn of Philadelphia, Miss., earned $16,865. Galyean’s brother, Wesley, and Duramax Dually, finished runner-up in the Classic/Challenge title race for 5- and 6-year-old horses with a 222.5. The horse is owned by Glover/Galyean Partnership of Claremore, Oklahoma, which earned $15,430.

Tuf Cooper roping tough

Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who lives in Decatur and Weatherford, clinched the steer roping title at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo last week after finishing with a three-run time of 38.5 seconds. Cooper earned $4,967.

Roping superstar Trevor Brazile, who lives in Decatur, finished third in the Dodge City steer roping average race with a 45.5. He earned $1,682.

Brazile is ranked second in the PRCA’s steer roping world title race with $49,737 (in the Aug. 5 world standings). Cooper is ranked No. 3 with $41,741. Vin Fisher Jr. of Andrews is ranked No. 1 with $54,393.

Cooper also is ranked No. 4 in the PRCA’s 2019 world all-around race with $99,813. Stetson Wright is ranked No. 1 with $162,714.

Stockyards rodeo

Joe Hub Baker of Weatherford, and his partner, Jake Cobb, clinched the team roping title with a 5.7 at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo, a PRCA show last weekend at Cowtown Coliseum. He’s the son of longtime Cowtown Coliseum director Hub Baker.

Death of a legend

Dr. J. Pat Evans, one of the founders of the Justin Sports Medicine Program, who was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2004, passed away on July 22. He was 88. A celebration of the life and legacy of Evans will take place Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at the River Ranch Stockyards at 500 NE 23rd Street, in Fort Worth.