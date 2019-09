TCU’s Garret Wallow on losing to crosstown rival SMU TCU linebacker Garret Wallow had a career-high 19 tackles. But the Frogs lost to crosstown rival SMU on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2011. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU linebacker Garret Wallow had a career-high 19 tackles. But the Frogs lost to crosstown rival SMU on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2011.

SMU hasn’t started 4-0 in 35 years.

The Mustangs reached that record with a stunning 41-38 victory over TCU on Saturday afternoon. Frogs coach Gary Patterson simpy said his team was outplayed and outcoached.

There were plenty of high-profile reactions on social media afterward.

Congrats to my @SMU_Football team! Very excited about the direction @CoachDykesSMU is taking our program. What a great hire and leader of young men. Go Mustangs! — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) September 21, 2019

S. M. U. #PonyUpDallas big dub tonight. Congrats boys. 4-0 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 21, 2019

Gleeeeee! Good stuff y’all boys! I’m proud of y’all man! — Courtland Sutton️ (@SuttonCourtland) September 21, 2019

Congratulations to Sonny Dykes and the 4-0 SMU Mustangs! — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 21, 2019