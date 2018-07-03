England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday.
World Cup 2018: Quarterfinals TV schedule, match start times and live streaming options

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 03, 2018 03:53 PM

The 2018 World Cup is down to eight teams.

Beginning Friday, eight teams will battle it out in hopes of advancing to the semifinals, which are set for next Tuesday.

Here are the start times for the two matches on Friday and the two on Saturday.

All four games can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and can also be streamed online through a local cable provider on Fox Sports Go.

Friday, July 6

Uruguay vs. France, 9 a.m. CST

Brazil vs. Belgium, 1 p.m. CST

Saturday, July 7

Sweden vs. England 9 a.m. CST

Russia vs. Croatia, 1 p.m. CST

