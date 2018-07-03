World Cup 2018: Quarterfinals TV schedule, match start times and live streaming options

The 2018 World Cup is down to eight teams.

Beginning Friday, eight teams will battle it out in hopes of advancing to the semifinals, which are set for next Tuesday.

Here are the start times for the two matches on Friday and the two on Saturday.

All four games can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and can also be streamed online through a local cable provider on Fox Sports Go.

Friday, July 6

Uruguay vs. France, 9 a.m. CST

Brazil vs. Belgium, 1 p.m. CST

Saturday, July 7

Sweden vs. England 9 a.m. CST

Russia vs. Croatia, 1 p.m. CST

