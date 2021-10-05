Henderson Street bridge does nothing to beautify Fort Worth, Panther Island

The Henderson Street bridge won’t turn any heads with its good looks. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

New bridge is no thing of beauty

I noticed the picture of the newly opened (years late) Henderson Street bridge with the Sept. 30 front-page story, “Fort Worth’s Henderson Street bridge opens on Panther Island.” So this is what replaced the free and beautiful Seventh Street bridge design? I thought the justification for delaying the project and adding to the cost was to add beauty and speed to the construction

- Daniel Lee, Aledo

Throwing away money on an audit

What if the hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars slated to “audit” previously certified presidential vote recounts in Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Harris counties were diverted to purchasing books for students?

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A redundant vote count versus the welfare of young readers? It’s a no-brainer.

- Ann Wiley, McKinney

Don’t misinterpret migrant photos

The author of a Sunday letter to the editor (4C) wrote that Border Patrol agents on horseback were using their reins as whips. The photographer has said that the agents were swinging the reins but not whipping Haitian migrants. This is what happens when people jump to conclusions without the complete story.

Many of the Haitians trying to enter our country have already been granted asylum in other countries, but when President Joe Biden took office, they decided to come here.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

We need closed borders, and people who want to come here need to do it the proper way.

- Glenda Patrick, Benbrook

Concrete plants follow the rules

The Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association encourages open dialogue, sharing the science behind our industry, while taking community concerns seriously. But the Oct. 1 front-page story “Commission ruling rekindles debate over concrete plants” does not contribute to a healthy discussion regarding concrete batch plants.

It’s important to note that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s air-permitting process was developed through extensive analysis that used modeling, sampling, monitoring and toxicological data. It assures plants operate safely. Assumptions are highly conservative and ensure emissions don’t violate federal standards.

The state commission has diligently reviewed crystalline silica and determined that community risk from concrete batch plants is negligible. Not to include this science-based information is irresponsible.

- Josh Leftwich, Round Rock

The writer is president and chief executive of the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association.

How far does ‘personal’ go?

Gov. Greg Abbott has refused to allow local authorities to require mask-wearing during a deadly pandemic because “personal freedom” and “the right to choose” are two of the bedrock beliefs of the people of Texas. He has also signed into law a restrictive abortion policy that denies the women of Texas personal freedom and the right to choose.

Abbott’s hypocrisy is breathtaking. If men could get pregnant, abortions would be as available as COVID-19 shots.

- Larry Story, Fort Worth

There are many sides to life

I love kids. I can’t wait to start a family one day. But I am also 18 years old, with many dreams, and having a baby right now is not one. Even carrying a baby while balancing a double college major seems impossible. So, the Texas Heartbeat Act is disheartening.

Many young women could die without access to safe abortions. I will not allow friends and family members to be forced to be teenage parents or carry a rapist’s fetus. I will not watch young women die.

- Margaret Dodson, Frisco