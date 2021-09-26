Letters to the Editor Congratulations, Devan Allen. Tarrant County needs more commissioners like you

Courage in an elected official

I was bewildered to read that the Tarrant County commissioners, except for Devan Allen, voted in favor of a pay raise for themselves. (Sept. 22, 1A, “Tarrant County commissioners approve raises, sparking debate”)

I thank Allen, my precinct’s commissioner, for pointing out the absurdity of this decision and for taking County Judge Glen Whitley to task for his bullying behavior. Kudos to Commissioner Allen for standing up and speaking truth to power.

- Dora Gonzales, Arlington

Why wouldn’t we teach our kids?

Texas has the ninth-highest teen birth rate in the nation, a byproduct of a lack of comprehensive sexual education and limited access to contraceptives.

We send our young people to drivers education and ensure that they wear seat belts. Why wouldn’t we empower these individuals about their reproductive health in the same way?

Comprehensive sex education and accessible contraceptives result in a later onset of sexual activity and lower rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Not having access to contraceptives doesn’t reduce sexual activity — it just leaves individuals vulnerable to life-altering outcomes.

- Laura Kade, Dallas

One way we could fill the pews

I wonder what it would be like if all these people who are obtaining religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines actually went to church? Every church would be overflowing for Sunday and Saturday afternoon services.

It’s easier to plead religious exemption rather than actually practice or tithe to the religion you proclaim.

- Gabrielle Gordon, Unincorporated Tarrant County

Show humanity to those in need

The most recent news about the U.S-Mexico border is the historic surge of migrants under a bridge at Del Rio. (Sept. 23, 8A, “Many Haitian migrants released in US, officials say”) More than 10,000 people are being treated like animals, and we have seen images of Border Patrol agents on horseback using their reins like whips as they chased migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

The government should hold off on any deportations of these migrants and allow them to reach the asylum hearings they deserve. These people deserve safety, respect and assistance, as all humans do. We should stop the unnecessary violence against people who are in desperate need of help.

- Natalia Michel Hernandez, Fort Worth

Harris doesn’t seem to do much

I thought Texas’ border problems were handed over to Vice President Kamala Harris. I guess it goes without saying that she has not done a very good job with it. In fact, I don’t think she has done anything.

If this is any indication of her abilities to solve problems, I don’t think we want her to serve in any future decision-making positions in our government.

- Don Erwin, Kennedale

Why is coverage unequal?

When President George W. Bush’s daughter drank alcohol before she was legally of age, journalists were all over it, nonstop. So, are you going to print anything about the new revelations concerning Hunter Biden’s emails allegedly seeking to capitalize on his father’s name, as reported by Politico, Business Insider and the New York Post? Similar information was made public before the election, too, but you covered for him then.

- Leslie Phillips, Fort Worth

It’s our duty to act now

World leaders are meeting leading up to November’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. As usual, rich nations won’t commit to making substantial enough cuts in greenhouse gas emissions or to providing poor nations with the money and technology to make such changes themselves.

As a board member of Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility, I know that climate change is a public health emergency that is already harming the health and longevity of Texans. Low-income families and communities of color are being hardest hit.

President Joe Biden and Texas leaders need to act with immediacy to address climate change to protect all of human life, but most importantly, our most vulnerable, the young and old, pregnant people, rural communities, farmers, low-income communities and communities of color.

- Hasan Seede, Dallas