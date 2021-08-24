Letters to the Editor Globe Life Field might be changing ticket prices, but the concessions are the killers

Maybe you can afford a ticket to a Texas Rangers game, but what about paying for a hot dog? Associated Press file photo

Don’t fight it out on Fox News

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is back in the news, and not in a good way, for stating that unvaccinated Black Americans are to blame for the spike of the coronavirus, even though Black Americans are 12% of Texas’ population. (Aug. 21, 6A, “Patrick’s remarks on Fox News were wrong, racist”) Then, he tried to correlate this with political party alignment.

This finger-pointing and politicization of the virus needs to stop. Patrick didn’t think or find someone who can interpret data properly before he opened his mouth on Fox News. Our politicians in Texas need to be leaders and work with the people of Texas to combat COVID-19.

- Pat Gleason-Wynn, Arlington

Let us fight the virus locally

No vaccines, no masks, no mandates: Gov. Greg Abbott, you can do better. At least unlock the governments closest to the people and let them do their jobs — the cities, counties, school districts and state universities, the boots on the ground in the COVID-19 fight.

I can remember a time when Republicans actually believed in local government.

- John Keohane, Austin

Cruz is good at pointing fingers

The front page of Friday’s paper made me ill, as I saw Sen. Ted Cruz with his hand over his heart in front of an F-16, demanding that President Joe Biden get all Americans out of Afghanistan. This is what he does — demand, and then point fingers at people who actually are trying to resolve an issue.

Cruz has shown that when things get tough, he leaves, like in the great Texas freeze. He has done nothing, but he likes to hear himself talk about things he has no idea about.

- Jerry A. Coover, Fort Worth

Moritz made sure it’s paid forward

David Moritz not only helped North Texas himself , he instilled his legacy of philanthropy to his family and friends. (Aug. 22, 1A, “David Moritz, Arlington auto dealer, philanthropist dies at 85”) Homeless shelters and animal shelters all have been beneficiaries of the Moritz family. His legacy endures.

- Allan Saxe, Arlington

Help Fort Worth walk safely

Being pedestrian-friendly is important to any developed city. In Fort Worth, I have noticed a lack of walking accessibility. Cars are the main source of transportation for many, leading to a big disconnect.

Take a short walk outside, and you’ll see tiny sidewalks that end abruptly with crossing lanes that have no protection for the pedestrian. If you choose walking as your form of transportation, you will be overwhelmed by fear of zooming cars less than a foot away from you.

Pedestrian-friendliness makes a city more intimate and safe while encouraging public transportation, which helps the planet. This should be a priority in city development.

- Kendall Hall, Fort Worth

It isn’t just getting in a seat

Mac Engel had another good column Monday about increased ticket prices at Globe Life Field and the Rangers’ owners getting ready to pay team president Jon Daniels millions as his reward for selling Joey Gallo and other good players. (1B, “Texas Rangers to alter some ticket prices at Globe Life Field”)

But Engel forgot to mention what they charge for a bottle of water or the price and portion of ice cream. I’ve given my tickets to Rangers games this year to hourly workers — such as my yard guy, pool guy, tech guy and house cleaners — and also to the only guy who could afford concessions, my orthopedic surgeon.

- Chuck Noteboom, Fort Worth