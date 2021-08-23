Texas Rangers, on pace for record losing season, will alter ticket prices for 2022

The Texas Rangers are in their second year of a new stadium, have the second worst record in the American League, and are in the process of adjusting their ... wait for it ... ticket prices.

Some, not all, Texas Rangers season ticket holders have been contacted by members of the Rangers’ ticket sales staff to inform them that the price of their seats will go up for the 2022 regular season.

This does not mean all of the tickets at Globe Life Mall are increasing.

“We have 34 price points for seats in the ballpark,” Texas Rangers executive vice president Rob Matwick said via text. “For next season, we have increased prices in two areas and decreased one. All others will stay the same as this year.”

The price of select parking areas will increase as well.

This is not the equivalent of an across-the-board ticket spike, so put away your pitch forks and cans of spray paint.

Also, considering the state of play from the local baseball team asking fans to pay “more” right now makes for a fascinating marketing meeting: “Hey gang, we’re in last place and have almost twice as many losses as we do wins ... they’ll never expect it!”

The Texas Rangers’ raising the ticket price for a single seat from 2021 to 2022 feels like a Harvard graduate course in “Bold Moves.”

Rangers season ticket representatives are telling their clients that they know the team is struggling, but help is on the way in the form of minor league prospects from Double A to Triple A.

They are selling third base prospect Josh Jung, who was recently promoted to Triple A, even though he has never bad an official MLB at-bat.

They said the same thing about Jurickson Profar. And Rougned Odor. And Ronald Guzman. And Chi Chi Gonzalez. And Joey Gallo.

There is nothing else for a Rangers ticket representative to sell to a season ticket holder.

The fascination with the park has faded, and the lure of 72 degrees isn’t working. Crowd shots from the recent home stand are not flattering, with plenty of good seats still available well after first pitch.

The team is just so bad fans have no interest in the new park, or leaving their air-conditioned living room for an air-conditioned stadium.

Tickets for Rangers home games can be found on StubHub for as low as $6.

The price of an average ticket to a Rangers home game is $68, which is a 13% increase from the old place to the new place.

Compared to other clubs, the Rangers aren’t completely gouging fans. Their average ticket price ranks 17th among the 30 teams.

The problem is the problem. Since the Rangers moved into Globe Life Barn, they were 22-38 in 2020, and a gaudy 43-80 this season.

In case math isn’t your thing, my daughter’s calculator says the Rangers are 53 games under .500 since they moved into their $1.2 billion stadium.

That 65-118 record means the team’s president of all things baseball, Jon Daniels, should soon be agreeing to a new 10-year, $100 million contract any day.

They are almost 30 games out of first place in the American League West. They entered Sunday trailing the fourth-place Los Angeles Angels by 19 games in the win column.

The Rangers’ “winning” percentage is .350.

Speaking of winning percentage, they are on pace to set the franchise record for their worst season since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Texas in 1972.

They may lose 100 games this season for the first time since 1973. They have 39 games remaining, and there is nothing to suggest they don’t have it in them to go on another run to reach that magical 100 mark.

Maybe they need a new stadium.