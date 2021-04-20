Justice done for George Floyd. Now, how about Fort Worth’s Atatiana Jefferson case?

You could feel the nation exhale when a Minnesota judge announced former police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

In Fort Worth, leaders should have held their breath a few seconds longer.

The next test of justice for Black people killed by police officers may well be right here. Former officer Aaron Dean, who shot Atatiana Jefferson in her own home, may go to trial this summer. Judge David Hagerman has said he wants it underway in August.

Jefferson’s killing was, in its way, even more egregious than the case of Floyd, the Texan whom the nation saw die from Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Jefferson was shot in her own home by an inexperienced officer who was responding to a concerned call about an open door at the house. Officers didn’t announce their presence, and in the dark, Jefferson tried to exercise her self-defense rights against an unknown threat by getting her gun. Dean’s panicked reaction cost Jefferson her life.

We haven’t heard much more about the facts of the case in more than a year, thanks to a judge’s gag order. And the delay in criminal trials caused by the coronavirus pandemic means that Dean’s case has waited far too long for resolution. Jefferson was killed in October 2019, and her parents have since died without seeing justice for their daughter. The case needs to move forward soon.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson and her team no doubt followed closely what happened in Minneapolis and are preparing meticulously for Dean’s trial. Wilson is a no-nonsense prosecutor, and her office must anticipate every possible turn and prosecute the strongest case.

Other leaders will be in a major spotlight for the first time. Police Chief Neal Noakes, appointed in January, has the tough task of shepherding methodical change in the department’s approach to training and policing, as well as preparing for protests and possible unrest. It’s not too much to ask that First Amendment rights and, if necessary, life and property both be protected. The chief has won early praise for his leadership, but this will be by far his largest test.

By the time the trial begins, Fort Worth will have a new mayor, too. We asked each of the major candidates in interviews how they would prepare the city for the trial, and they mostly said the right things about embracing peaceful protest, improving relationships with the Black community and standing by police.

The new mayor will be Fort Worth’s face to the world during the trial and must show patience, compassion and a determination for justice to be done. The mayor must work to make sure the city is prepared for the worst but also inspire it to be at its best.

Whatever the verdict in Dean’s case, the work will not be complete. Better policing and true trust among all of Fort Worth’s communities will take time.

The national spotlight is coming. Will Fort Worth be ready?