Focus up, voters: COVID-19 proves we can’t afford sleepy elections for mayors, ISDs

Local elections for mayors, city councils and school boards always struggle to draw voters’ interest. But in this pandemic year, it’s even worse than usual.

Restrictions on gatherings and hesitance to meet strangers have cut into the face-to-face campaigning that mark such races. And with the constant glut of news on COVID-19, the hunt for vaccines and the slow return to normal activities, North Texas citizens probably haven’t given the next election much thought.

But these are important races in places such as Fort Worth and Arlington, which are electing new mayors for the first time in years. Voters in parts of Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield will also choose a new member of Congress to replace Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February.

There’s an urgent need for voters to get engaged before Election Day (May 1) is upon us.

In Fort Worth, in addition to the open race to replace retiring Mayor Betsy Price, the entire City Council is on the ballot. Arlington will choose Mayor Jeff Williams’ successor and elect three council members. Suburbs around Tarrant County will also choose mayors and other leaders.

As for school boards, four Fort Worth seats are on the ballot, along with three in Arlington and dozens of others around the area. Three seats on the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board are also up for grabs.

These are the officials who set your sales and property tax rates, tend to your local roads and set education policies. And as many learned painfully in last month’s winter story, they ensure your water supply.

Going forward, the people elected this year will make crucial decisions about how we rebound from the pandemic. School trustees will direct policies to make up for lost learning and balance virtual and in-person learning, if necessary. Cities will face new challenges from lasting changes to the world of work, including use of transit. Let’s not forget the ongoing debate on police policies and how to address decades of entrenched inequality, too.

Perhaps most importantly, after a year of debate about shut-downs, masks and business restrictions, we understand better the need to elect people with sound judgment, strong communication skills and a willingness to listen and adapt. Those are perhaps the most difficult qualities to gauge, and it helps to see candidates in person.

There are some advantages to mostly virtual campaigns. More people can attend candidate forums, and gatherings may be more accessible to those with disabilities.

But there’s a cost. Most voters don’t know their local candidates, and most don’t pay attention, even if they’re reliable voters for president or Congress. It’s not healthy for a tiny fraction of residents to elect our leaders. In Fort Worth, voter turnout is so bad that 10% would be cause for celebration. Anything beyond that seems impossible.

Campaigns and candidates need to do more to reach out. We encourage organizers to make virtual forums widely accessible and to share videos for those who might watch later. At the neighborhood level, it’s more difficult, but perhaps candidates could meet voters in virtual office hours targeted at various communities.

Ultimately, voters have to step up, too. Make sure you’re registered to vote; if you’re not, the deadline to send in your application (yes, you must mail it) is April 1. Find your races and candidates so you’re prepared when early voting starts April 19.

The events of the last year have taught us anew the importance of having level-headed, capable local leaders. Don’t miss your opportunity to help pick them.