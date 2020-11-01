Anxious or angry over election? How you can channel that energy against our divisions

A record number of Texans have already voted. Or perhaps you’ve made a plan to do so Tuesday.

But have you given any thought to what you’ll do the day after?

This election season, along with the pain of the coronavirus pandemic, has revealed that our divisions as a society only go deeper. Where there used to be signs that many people separated politics and personal relationships, we seem ever more wrapped up in the disagreements that define us vs. them.

That’s not going to end when results come out Tuesday (or perhaps Wednesday or Thursday or … you get the idea). Many of our leaders are incapable of bridging the gap or unwilling to try.

So, what’s your plan to do your part?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Hey, who writes these editorials? Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, editor and president; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How are topics and positions chosen? The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote. The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives. We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area. How are these different from news articles or signed columns? News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials. Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions. How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question? We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.

A year ago, the Pew Research Center found that the polarized parts of the American electorate had deepening animosity to their counterparts on the other end of the spectrum. It’s doubtful that’s gotten better in a year with a presidential impeachment, a pandemic, a recession and a national campaign.

The incredible turnout that Texas and much of the nation saw in early voting is a solid foundation on which to build. Voters are hungry for change and willing to participate. And that’s a start to healing our rifts, psychologist Tania Israel said.

“The best way to manage my anxiety about elections is to get involved, do something useful for candidates or causes I support,” said Israel, a professor of counseling psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She studies and promotes ways to have useful political dialogue, which she outlined in her book “Beyond Your Bubble: How to Connect Across the Political Divide.”

Israel prescribes steps that individuals can take to have better conversations and, if nothing else, remain connected to people they care about but disagree with.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Try to have a fuller, more complete understanding of who people are,” she said. “The best way is to actually connect, listen to them, be curious, try to be open-hearted.”

Particularly in a campaign season, she added, “people are focused a lot on public figures, the discord they see. … But most of us are not public figures. We don’t need to represent the national agenda.”

Indeed, one answer may be to focus locally. As one of 330 million Americans, an individual can’t affect the national agenda much. But your city or school district is a different story.

The closer government is to you, the more it can affect your life. And yet millions of the people willing to wait in line to vote in this presidential election will skip their next round of city council or school board elections. This is an especially acute problem in Texas and Fort Worth. Local elections typically draw fewer than 10 percent of voters.

Casting a ballot is the minimum. Most local governments have citizen committees and panels that often go without many volunteers to serve. All that angst over the presidency and the Senate could be channeled into serving your community.

Unfortunately, our anger and anxiety may get worse before things get better. Too many on the losing side, whichever it is, will feel that their candidate got robbed or that the system is stacked against their party. Sadly, many leaders who should be trying to calm the waters are stirring up those very feelings.

“The only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places,” Joe Biden said recently in Pennsylvania. He later clarified that he was referring to voter intimidation, but the damage was done.

Here at home, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told conservative radio host Mark Davis on Thursday that “if the president loses Pennsylvania, or North Carolina or Florida, he’ll lose it because they stole it.”

If only these leaders and others would appeal to their supporters’ better natures, urge them to channel their energy into useful work in their neighborhoods and communities — or at least to have a meaningful conversation with their neighbors.

“Listen, encourage people to elaborate, ask questions, be curious, find ways to manage emotions when our buttons get pushed,” Israel said. “People tell me they want to persuade other people, they are interested in finding common ground.”

She added: “The best way to reach that goal is to try to understand somebody else.”